Salvini-Tajani, the split in the cdx: “We are different”. In La Piazza the great distance between the two centre-right parties emerges. Uphill road for the Meloni government

The two deputy premiers Salvini And Tajani they choose The square Of Affaritaliani.it to discuss the hot autumn and not only that awaits the Meloni government. The two political leaders, albeit at a distance, the FI secretary present at Ceglie Messapica and on stage to answer questions from the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Perrino while the leader of the League is connected since Trentinodiscuss different topics. From the financial maneuverat pensionsuntil to alliances for the next Europeans. Both protagonists throw water on the fire: no fight, we get along, “we are different, but we work together“, assures Antonio Tajani – but they contradict each other at a distance. Above all. Let’s take privatizations. The leader of Forza Italia does not back down: “On ports – he repeats – I pointed out a principle with which I grew up politically: less State and more business for make the economy grow”. And then: “More services must be entrusted to companies“, but without touching the “state property“. Not even ten minutes later the Minister of Transport replies: “I would like to say to Tajani that you have to be very careful about ports, there are already Chinese presences. Before opening the doors to those who see us as a land of conquest, I would think about it”.

Not exactly the best wishes for the next Asian mission of the owner of the Farnesinaexpected at Beijing on September 4th. On the retirement planning, At that time. There too he different recipes: the secretary of the League fond of the usual workhorse of 41 share; Anthony Tajani firm on the old Berlusconi adage: “I believe that it can also be done a small step forward on the increase in minimum pensions”, to bring them to 700 euros. But they both know it: either one or the other, perhaps none. The other fault on the maneuver opened before the summer break and still hasn’t closed: the extra profits of the banks.

