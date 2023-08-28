At “La Piazza” a discussion on the future of the center – right





In the debates held in “La Piazza” important elements emerged, as in the divinatory game of runes, to understand what will happen in the future in the centre-right and therefore in the government.

The two leaders of Lega and Forza Italia discussed it, namely Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, Giorgia Meloni was missing, present only in spirit, having to recover from the hardships of politics while staying in the same place where the convention was held, Ceglie Messapica in Puglia.

Let’s start from what emerged as a fact: Lega and Forza Italia are different and we knew this, but what can be understood by listening to Salvini and Tajani is that the two are “very different” and it could only be so.

From the financial manoeuvre, to pensions, to banks and above all to the alliances for the 2024 European elections.

It is a question of a structural diversity that actually has historical origins and has been perpetuated over the years: brutally – but effectively – there is the pre-fascist liberal right and the post-fascist right properly called.

Now the League is not the heir of the Italian Social Movement, it is something different and complex, the bearer of autonomist demands. Let’s not forget that the founder Umberto Bossi had voted for the PCI and that Salvini himself was the leader of a component that significantly called itself “Po Valley Communists”.

Massimo D’Alema said that the League came from a rib of the left.

The situation for the Brothers of Italy and Giorgia Meloni who is the direct heir of Giorgio Almirante and the MSI after the betrayal of Gianfranco Fini, also in the symbol of the tricolor flame, is completely different.

But in the Trimurti that has characterized the right in the last decade, Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia, one of the 90s and perhaps – in a certain sense – the most important and that is that Silvio Berlusconi who cleared at the time of the Fini – Rutelli confrontation. Berlusconi is unique and unrepeatable.

With all due respect Antonio Tajani cannot replace him except for normal administration, in practice.

He’s a good politician, he operates in a moderate sphere, he has excellent European connections but the risk is that more aggressive moderate politicians, excuse the apparent oxymoron, there already are and they are called, for example, Maurizio Lupi and the whole centrist galaxy. And then there’s him who has been around for years in those parts and that is Matteo Renzi who is certainly not from the left and happened to be in the Democratic Party by chance.

The danger for the Azzurri comes from very aggressive and mobile leaders such as the Tuscan senator who indeed has made no secret of aiming precisely at the Forza Italia electorate.

The Knight’s party has only one chance to save itself in the medium – long term and that is the descent into the field of Piersilvio, the son of the missing leader.

It has always done well for Mediaset but now that it has its hands free and is leading the very important anti-trash operation for “quality popular information” which makes it acceptable even on the left.

For now, wait but without him Forza Italia will not go far due to a physiological evaporation of consensus once the founder has disappeared, which puts his political class in embarrassment.

It is interesting to see the fate of the so-called “Fini colonels”.

Ignazio La Russa is highly placed as President of the Senate while Francesco Storace – who supported the League in the Draghi government – is currently the journalist for Libero.

Maurizio Gasparri, on the other hand, is only vice-President of the Senate and he is the one who made the politically weakest choice at the time, going with Forza Italia, despite coming from a completely different background.

That said, the coalition is solid and will go on because power is a formidable glue but the internal games for the future have already begun, insisting Lega and FdI on the same electorate.

Subscribe to the newsletter

