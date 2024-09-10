On Monday night, September 9, it was announced who won in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ the leader’s test of the week and it is Agustin Fernandez the lucky one for the third consecutive week.
Day 51 of confinement in the most famous house in Mexico has passed and its inhabitants are ready to face new adventures, as there are fewer and fewer people willing to ‘fight’ for the four million peso prize.
After an intense test of the leader, it is revealed who is the famous one with the benefits. In an exciting final between Augustin FernandezSian Chiong and Karime Pindter, the first being the winner for the third consecutive week.
‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, After the elimination of Ricardo Peralta last Sunday on the elimination night hosted by Galilea Montijo, there are now 7 inhabitants left. Agustín Fernández is the leader of the week again and start enjoying the benefits that this title grants you tonight.
Let us remember that the leader of the week will enjoy immunity, Its main benefit is that it cannot be nominated to leave next Sunday, September 15. and will have the privilege of salvation.
Who will remain in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024?
Mario Bezares – TV host
Briggitte Bozzo – Actress and influencer
Agustín Fernández – Model and influencer
Arath de la Torre – TV host
Karime Pindter – Influencer and content creator
Gala Montes – Actress
Sian Chiong – Actor
Eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024:
Paola Durante – Host and model | eliminated July 28
Shanik Berman – Entertainment Journalist | deleted August 4
Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero – Influencer | deleted August 11
Mariana Echeverría – TV host | deleted August 18
Sabine Moussier – Actress | eliminated August 25
Gomita – influencer | eliminated September 1
Adrian Marcelo-influencer, leaves by his own decision September 4
Ricardo Peralta- influencer and content creator | deleted September 8
‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ programming:
Monday: “Leader Test” program and dynamics
Tuesday: Program and test for the “weekly budget”
Wednesday: for the week’s nominations.
Thursday: Nominated celebrities will enjoy a dinner.
Friday: There will be a rescue dynamic and theme parties will be held
Sunday: It will be a night of elimination and positioning.
