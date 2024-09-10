On Monday night, September 9, it was announced who won in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ the leader’s test of the week and it is Agustin Fernandez the lucky one for the third consecutive week.

Day 51 of confinement in the most famous house in Mexico has passed and its inhabitants are ready to face new adventures, as there are fewer and fewer people willing to ‘fight’ for the four million peso prize.

‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, After the elimination of Ricardo Peralta last Sunday on the elimination night hosted by Galilea Montijo, there are now 7 inhabitants left. Agustín Fernández is the leader of the week again and start enjoying the benefits that this title grants you tonight.

Let us remember that the leader of the week will enjoy immunity, Its main benefit is that it cannot be nominated to leave next Sunday, September 15. and will have the privilege of salvation.

Who will remain in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024?

Mario Bezares – TV host

Briggitte Bozzo – Actress and influencer

Agustín Fernández – Model and influencer

Arath de la Torre – TV host

Karime Pindter – Influencer and content creator

Gala Montes – Actress

Sian Chiong – Actor

Eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024:

Paola Durante – Host and model | eliminated July 28

Shanik Berman – Entertainment Journalist | deleted August 4

Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero – Influencer | deleted August 11

Mariana Echeverría – TV host | deleted August 18

Sabine Moussier – Actress | eliminated August 25

Gomita – influencer | eliminated September 1

Adrian Marcelo-influencer, leaves by his own decision September 4

Ricardo Peralta- influencer and content creator | deleted September 8

‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ programming:

Monday: “Leader Test” program and dynamics

Tuesday: Program and test for the “weekly budget”

Wednesday: for the week’s nominations.

Thursday: Nominated celebrities will enjoy a dinner.

Friday: There will be a rescue dynamic and theme parties will be held

Sunday: It will be a night of elimination and positioning.