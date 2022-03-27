Sinaloa.- The inhabitants of the bellsouthern community of the municipality of Escuinapa, suffer from lack of drinking water in their homes for more than five yearssince the service was suspended when the pumping system that supplies this town was disabled.

María Antonia Hernández Arriarán, a resident of the community, explained that it was five years ago when little by little the service was reduced until it disappeared, this run out of water the pumping system that supplied them.

“We have had no water in our community for more than five years, as the well that supplied us dried up. We thought that with the government that just left (Emmett Soto), this problem was going to be solved because they built a new well, but they only came to inaugurate it and left it out of order, because they didn’t connect it to the network,” Hernández said.

Read more: There are 2,389 suspected cases of Covid-19 in Sinaloa

They feel relegated

He said that despite the municipal authorities know of their need for drinking water, they do not send them pipes to address this problem, so in a particular way they have to hire the private services of people who they are dedicated to carrying water in the community.

“Here we have people who have been selling water for years. They get their supplies from waterwheels or artisan wells in mango orchards near our community.

The thousand-liter Rotoplas is sold to us for 130 pesos. There are times when we have to sacrifice part of the family livelihood to buy the water,” he pointed out.

ask for support

Hernández Arriarán explained that suffering from this liquid has made them value how important and vital it is for the daily lives of families. His manages to survive with almost a thousand liters, for days.

He said that the municipal president of Escuinapa, Blanca Estela García Sánchez, is already aware of this problem, since since her administration began they were informed of the conditions prevailing in the new well that was inaugurated (by Emmett Soto), but they did not know has been put into operation, so the call was also made, but until Saturday morning this request had not been answered.

The data

Spending

families they pay 130 pesos for the content of a thousand liter water tank. The water is rationed so that it reaches them.

Read more: Displaced people from Sinaloa reject a cut of 2.4 million pesos from the budget for their care

Satiety

Housewives suffer daily from the lack of water in their homes. They have been dealing with the problem for five years and see no solution.