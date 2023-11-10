The Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan has banned changing the patronymic name to a match name

The Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan banned the use of matchmaking in the country due to the negative reaction of the overwhelming majority of society to the previously introduced permit. This is stated in documentpublished on the official website of the court.

“The decision to make changes is final and cannot be appealed and comes into force on the date of publication,” the document says.

It is also said that the decision is mandatory for execution by all government agencies, local governments and officials on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

This summer, the Constitutional Court made a decision on this issue, allowing citizens of the country, after reaching the age of majority, to independently choose whether they want to have a middle name or a match. This almost immediately caused sharp criticism of the court from members of the national parliament and representatives of other government bodies. Parliamentarians even adopted a special law allowing the decisions of the Constitutional Court to be overturned.

In August it was reported that Ukrainian Stanislava Litvinenko replaced her middle name with a match, becoming Litvinenko Stanislava Leseevna. The mother of 16-year-old Kiev resident Lesya Litvinenko admitted that her daughter became the first woman in Ukraine with a “female patronymic”.