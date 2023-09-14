Politico: Zelensky can sit at the same table with the Russian representative in the UN Security Council

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may find himself at the same table with the Russian representative at a meeting of the UN Security Council. About it reports Politico with reference to Ukrainian diplomats.

“If a special meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine is held next week, as some diplomats expect, Zelensky may be able to publicly state his position at the same table with a representative of Russia,” the publication says.

It is noted that the President of Ukraine hopes to gain support for his ten-point peace plan, as well as find a solution to the food crisis.