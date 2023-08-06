At the monument “Motherland” in Kyiv, the installation of the Ukrainian trident instead of the coat of arms of the USSR was suspended. This was reported on August 5 by the Ukrinform agency.

“The trident was raised by 24 m. The work was delayed due to bad weather and massive shelling of Ukraine,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

According to the Ukrainian media, the Ukrainian coat of arms should be raised today on Sunday, August 6.

The dismantling of the coat of arms of the USSR from the Motherland monument in Kyiv began on July 26. It was reported that later, in place of the Soviet coat of arms, which is located on the shield of the sculpture, the authorities of the Ukrainian capital are planning to install a trident.

On July 29, the general director of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, Yuriy Savchuk, announced that the monument would be renamed from “Motherland” to “Mother Ukraine”.

Later, on August 4, sculptor Aleksey Pergamenshchik proposed to remove the remaining elements of Soviet symbols in the form of stars from the Motherland monument. It is noted that the parchmenter participated in the work on the project to dismantle the statue of the emblem of the USSR from the shield and replace it with a trident.

In Ukraine, since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been carried out within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects whose names are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.