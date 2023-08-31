Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov accused the Western media of exaggerating the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in 70 thousand fighters are exaggerated and unreliable. In the dissemination of false information, Western media accused Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Welt.

“Our army is not big enough to talk about losses of 70,000 soldiers. Those who name such figures obviously do not have accurate information about the situation in our country,” Danilov said.

He expressed bewilderment why “respectable journalists are spreading such unreliable information.”