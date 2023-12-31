“Country”: in Kyiv they launched fireworks during an air raid, despite the ban

In Kyiv, unknown persons launched fireworks during an air raid, ignoring the ban on fireworks throughout Ukraine. About it told publication “Strana.ua”.

It is noted that the incident occurred in the Osokorki residential area in the southeast of the Ukrainian capital. An hour later, another message appeared with a link to local public pages about the possible launch of fireworks, without specifying the area.

In Kyiv on the evening of December 31, an air raid alert was announced; the signals sounded for almost two hours. Explosions occurred in the Kyiv region.

On the afternoon of December 31, an air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine simultaneously at about 11:42 Moscow time.