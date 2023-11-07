The Ukrainian Central Election Commission began to justify Zelensky’s decision not to hold elections in the country

Deputy head of the Ukrainian Central Election Commission Sergei Dubovik began to justify Vladimir Zelensky’s decision not to hold elections in Ukraine. According to Dubovik, elections for the head of state begin with a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada, and neither himself nor his project existed, just as there are no legal grounds for holding official events during martial law, Radio Liberty reports. (included by the Russian Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent).

The day before, Zelensky said that he considered holding elections inappropriate. They, in his opinion, are “out of time” and this issue needs to be put to rest. At the same time, Ukrainian media previously wrote about the increasing contradictions between the political and military leadership of the country, as well as about the version that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny is becoming an alternative to Zelensky and may soon become the President of Ukraine.

“According to the current legislation of Ukraine, any elections in wartime, during martial law, are not held,” Dubovik noted.

According to him, the law on martial law determines that during martial law elections are not held, and since no changes have been made to the law, then there are no legal grounds for holding elections.

Earlier, Sergei Dubovik said that Vladimir Zelensky will continue to serve as head of state after the expiration of his term of office, since the country’s legislation prohibits holding elections during martial law.

He also clarified that if after the end of martial law there is no newly elected Verkhovna Rada, then the current one will work.