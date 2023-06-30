Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not attend the NATO summit in Vilnius unless a decision on membership in the alliance is made. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva on June 29.

“Ukraine wants to be invited to start the process of joining NATO at the military alliance summit next month, and President Volodymyr Zelensky will not attend unless the leaders show ‘courage’,” he said. Reuters.

The publication states that the Kiev regime wants them to receive an invitation to join the alliance at the NATO summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius.

“We ask you to start the procedure,” said Zhovkva, banging on the table.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO and the European Union would send a strong signal of support to Ukraine at the upcoming alliance summit in Vilnius. According to him, both associations plan to strengthen joint work to protect critical infrastructure.

On June 28, Stoltenberg, at a meeting with Kallas, said that NATO at the summit in Vilnius would strengthen political ties with Kiev. He noted that within the framework of the meeting, the allies will agree on a multi-year package of assistance to the country.

On the same day, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Ukraine’s admission to NATO during active hostilities is unlikely. However, he called the experience of using Western weapons by Ukrainian troops against the Russian army a weighty argument.

The day before, on June 27, Zelensky said that there are reasons for inviting Kyiv to the North Atlantic Alliance, but did not name them. The Ukrainian leader stressed that he has a full understanding of the country’s security guarantees until joining NATO.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.