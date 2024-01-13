Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: The Russian Armed Forces destroyed Ukrainian airfields with missile strikes

Missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces (AF) led to the destruction of airfields and enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) in Ukraine. This was stated by former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin in his blog on YouTube.

According to him, the Russian side is hitting “now very individually, accurately.” “They knock out runways, they destroy military-industrial complex enterprises, they strike substations. That is, the infrastructure is being destroyed,” the specialist noted.

According to the expert, against this background, Kyiv’s statements about “tremendous growth” of the economy look ridiculous. He clarified that the Ukrainian economy cannot grow, since “millions of people have left, tens of thousands of enterprises have been undermined.”

Earlier in Kyiv they said that by the end of 2023, the growth of the Ukrainian economy will be higher than the October forecast of the National Bank of Ukraine of 4.9 percent.