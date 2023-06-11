Zelensky’s office: Ukraine’s application for NATO membership has been supported by 20 countries so far

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Igor Zhovkva said that Ukraine’s application for membership in NATO has so far been supported by 20 member countries of the alliance. They signed relevant declarations with Kiev, the deputy head claims in his Facebook account. (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“As of today, there is already a formalization of support for Ukraine’s membership in an alliance with 20 member states,” Zhovkva specified.

At the moment, NATO includes 31 states.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary General of the military-political bloc Mircea Geoana said that there is currently no consensus within NATO on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

According to him, intensive discussions are underway within the North Atlantic Alliance. Joana claims that during the summit in Vilnius, the Ukrainian leader will be seated at the same table with the heads of NATO member countries.

In turn, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said that the country will not be able to get NATO membership in the near future.