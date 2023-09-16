Stefanyshina: NATO-Ukraine Council meeting is planned for October

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is scheduled for October. Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, spoke about this and quotes her RIA News.

According to her, the council will become a large, expanded structure that will cover civil and military issues; it will be assembled at the level of leaders. At the same time, she noted that during the year the body will work at the level of all key government agencies and ministries. “A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council is planned for October,” Stefanishyna said.

She added that it is also planned to hold consultations, similar to those held on security issues in the Black Sea. Stefanishyna suggested that before the start of winter there will be more such events, Ukraine will coordinate them in the near future.

Earlier it became known that against the backdrop of the termination of the grain deal, NATO decided to strengthen reconnaissance in the Black Sea. The alliance expressed its position in a statement made following the results of the NATO-Ukraine Council.