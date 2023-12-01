Speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Ignat: a SIM card of the Kyivstar operator was found in a Russian UAV

In Ukraine, a SIM card of the mobile operator Kyivstar was found in one of the Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was announced by the speaker of the Air Force (Air Force) of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on air of the telethon, transmits “RBC-Ukraine”.

According to an Air Force representative, Ukrainian specialists are already studying how the found SIM card ended up in the drone and why it was needed. In particular, in Kyiv they hope to find out why the UAV needed Internet access.

“Can certain drones be manipulated? Profile specialists understand this. I think they will draw certain conclusions,” Ignat said.

The Air Force speaker also pointed out that the Russian army is improving its weapons, including starting to paint Russian drones black for better camouflage.

The possible nationalization of Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar became known on November 20, this was confirmed by the office of President Zelensky. After this, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who joined the company’s board of directors, warned the country’s government against this step.