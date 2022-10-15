The head of the Kyiv regional military administration Kuleba: the community was hit, there were no casualties

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba in his Telegramchannel reported on a missile attack on the region.

He noted that the blow fell on one of the communities. Currently, rescuers are working at the scene, previously there were no casualties.

The air raid alert sounded on Saturday, October 15, throughout Ukraine, in the Volyn, Rivne and Ternopil regions in the west of the country, in the southern Odessa and Nikolaev regions, as well as in the Poltava and Sumy regions, as well as in Kyiv.

At night, explosions were heard in the city of Zaporozhye, as a result of the blows, a fire started. This was announced by the Secretary of the City Council Anatoly Kurtev. The representative of the administration noted that infrastructure facilities were damaged.