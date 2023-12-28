The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Moscow Region called Budanov's words about the entry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Crimea an information operation.

The words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, about the failed invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Crimea are part of the information struggle. This assessment was made by department representative Andrei Yusov.

Commenting on the intelligence chief’s statements that the Ukrainian army is going to enter Crimea this year and threats of strikes on the peninsula, Yusov explained that information is also a weapon.

Information from officials, from the military-political leadership is also a tool of influence. They are done when necessary, and the result is suitable. Andrey Yusovrepresentative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

In addition, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to attack Crimea with the help of Western partners who advise Kyiv and provide it with the necessary information.

Budanov threatened new strikes on the peninsula

In August, the head of Ukrainian intelligence said that the Kyiv authorities want to destroy on the peninsula everything that belongs to Russia. “What, in principle, you see and one of these days you will see again,” he said.

Shortly before this, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Kyiv was responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean Bridge, made on August 12. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, emphasized that Russia will not leave the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Crimea unanswered. She recalled that the Crimean Bridge is a purely civilian infrastructure facility, and attacks on it are unacceptable.

Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

The Ukrainian Defense Minister promised to return Crimea in 2024

In December, the head of the republic’s Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, said in an interview with Bild that the Ukrainian Armed Forces intend to seize Crimea next year. He called this a strategic goal of Kyiv and expressed one hundred percent confidence in its implementation.

At the same time, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa, commenting on the words of the Ukrainian minister, said that Ukraine thus wants to raise interest in the topic of the conflict with Russia. “Everyone understands that the promise to return Crimea a year ago is all nonsense. This will not happen, everyone understands this perfectly well, but nevertheless they are trying to promise something like that,” the deputy said.

Related materials:

Zelensky's office announced coordination of strikes on Crimea with the West

As Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, pointed out, Western partners support Ukraine in destroying “everything Russian,” including strikes on Crimea that have been agreed upon with them. He recalled that a year ago everyone was against this. “Today the absolute consensus is identical to the number of countries that support us, that we can destroy everything Russian,” Podolyak clarified.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, noted that Kyiv wants to believe that Western countries support Ukraine. According to him, Western countries are aware of the dangers of such actions and understand that “the costs of such involvement are inevitable.”