Ukraine has never refused negotiations with Russia, but any negotiations can take place only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the country. This was announced on Monday, November 7, by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president.

“Ukraine has never refused negotiations. Our negotiating position is known and open. First, Russia withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine, then everything else,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to fulfill this condition.

Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of the Russian Federation, ”the politician said.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is open to dialogue, but Kyiv does not want to sit down at the negotiating table. Moreover, the Kiev leadership banned them at the level of the law.

As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out on November 2, Moscow is waiting for signals from Kyiv about its desire to resume the negotiation process, but already taking into account new territorial realities.

Earlier, on October 31, Putin stated that Russia’s position on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

On September 24, Sergei Lavrov said that the current policy of the West excludes the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine. He stressed that Russia does not refuse negotiations, but the longer Kyiv resists a diplomatic solution, the more difficult it will be to negotiate.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.