Fugitive Ukrainian journalist Pechiy signed a statement promising to return

In Kyiv, they commented on the refusal of TV presenter Alexey Pechiy to return to his homeland after the European Union (EU) summit. Acting Minister of Culture of Ukraine Rostislav Karandeev said on Facebook (a social network banned in the Russian Federation; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is prohibited)that the journalist’s actions are unlawful.

And about. The head of the Ministry of Culture noted that everyone who travels abroad submits a large package of documents and signs an obligation to return upon completion of their tasks.

“Alexey Pechiy also signed such a statement, his actions are not only unlawful, but also characterize him as a person and a citizen,” Karandeev emphasized. He also published an appeal from a journalist in which he asked for assistance in crossing the border in order to travel to the EU summit on December 14-15 and pledged to return to Ukraine by December 22.

The day before it became known that Pechiy went to the European Union summit in Brussels and did not return to his homeland. A Ukrainian journalist received accreditation for a meeting of EU leaders and “decided to flee the country.” The TV presenter himself said that such a decision was not easy for him. He connected his flight from Ukraine with a change in attitude towards his country in the West.