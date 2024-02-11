Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov admitted the decline in morale in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv called the situation on the front line “very difficult” for Ukraine. The statement by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country, Alexei Danilov, was made during an interview with the Lusa agency, excerpts from which quoted Portuguese RTP channel.

“The situation on the front line is very difficult,” stated Danilov, who then complained about the low morale of members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. “If I say that everyone is highly motivated, that would be a false statement.”

Danilov separately emphasized that Ukraine needs significantly larger supplies of weapons and ammunition from Western states. Otherwise, he said, the situation will become even more difficult.

Bild journalist Paul Ronzheimer also spoke about the difficult situation at the front for Ukraine. He said that now is the most difficult crisis for Kyiv since the beginning of the conflict in 2022. According to him, the Ukrainian military with whom he dealt complained about a lack of weapons and ammunition.