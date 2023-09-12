Fedorov: poll about Zelensky’s responsibility for corruption is an attack

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov called the results of a survey on the responsibility of the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky for corruption an attack. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“The results of a survey about how many Ukrainians hold the president responsible for corruption are very strange. It looks like a targeted attack,” Fedorov said.