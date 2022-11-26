Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: some countries transfer weapons to Kyiv through intermediaries

Some third countries, whose authorities have publicly announced their refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, are sending them to Kyiv through intermediaries. This statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with a French newspaper. Le Parisien.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, contrary to official statements, “everything is happening behind the scenes.” At the same time, Kuleba did not name specific states that allegedly carry out such deliveries.

He also noted that the authorities set as their goal the victory of Ukraine while maintaining the integrity of the borders. In addition, Kuleba said that no one is pushing Kyiv to negotiate. “Neither the President [Франции Эммануил] Macron, nor any other leader, is pushing Ukraine into negotiations against its interests. Everyone understands that the world must be fair,” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry assured.

Earlier, the Swiss authorities imposed an embargo on the supply of weapons and other military goods to Russia and Ukraine. The President of the country stressed that despite the pressure, Bern would not supply weapons to Kyiv.