The Maidan with the aim of bringing the current Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, to power can be carried out in three days. This was stated by the director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik in an interview with the YouTube channel “Yes, that’s true.”

“Maidan in Ukraine is easy to carry out. <…> Rapid mass protests, change of power. Three days maximum,” he said.

Bortnik explained that his analytical center modeled Zaluzhny’s coming to power without presidential elections: a coalition supporting the commander-in-chief would be formed in the Verkhovna Rada, which would formally remove Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky from office. Then, the expert suggested, the head of the Rada will take on the role of president, and Zaluzhny will become prime minister.

“In reality, power is in the hands of the prime minister, because the coalition and the head of parliament are controlled by him. “He is the real president,” the political scientist predicted.

Earlier, on December 29, the head of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, expressed the opinion that Zaluzhny had started an open war against Zelensky. As Filippo said, during a press conference in Kyiv, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine openly spoke out against the Ukrainian leader, characterizing the counter-offensive as a complete failure.

Earlier that day, Zaluzhny’s first speech at a briefing since the start of the special operation was assessed by military experts. Thus, Associate Professor of the Russian University of Economics. Plekhanov, Colonel Alexander Perendzhiev said that Zaluzhny did not embellish the situation, since he understands that the end is coming.

Before this, on December 26, the head of the department of political science and sociology of the Russian Economic University. G.V. Plekhanov, military expert Andrei Koshkin suggested that Zelensky wants to blame Zaluzhny for the failure of the counteroffensive.

On the same day, Zaluzhny denied Zelensky’s words about the number of those being mobilized in the country. The head of state said that the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief suggested that he mobilize 450-500 thousand people. Commenting on these words, Zaluzhny said on the Rada TV channel that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make a request for the mobilization of citizens indicating the specific number of people who want to be called up for military service.

Before this, on December 18, a former special forces officer, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said that Zaluzhny could try to overthrow Zelensky.