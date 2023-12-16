Ex-ambassador Eliseev: Zelensky’s grievances against Orban will prevent Ukraine from joining the EU

The emotionality of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in communicating with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could hinder Kyiv on its way to the European Union. This was stated by the ex-representative of Ukraine to the EU Konstantin Eliseev in an article for a Ukrainian newspaper “Mirror of the week”.

“The continuous wave of insults and accusations from official Kyiv against the Hungarian leadership almost led to disaster. The emotional short exchange between Zelensky and Orban in Buenos Aires was just another example of what not to do,” the diplomat wrote. According to Eliseev, Ukraine should not be deluded by the EU’s decision to begin accession negotiations with Kiev.

He suggested that Brussels would carefully evaluate every step in the negotiation process. In addition, according to the former ambassador, the opening and closing of each of the 35 stages of negotiations will require the consensus of all EU member countries, including Hungary. “It is not without reason that, in anticipation of an emotional personal attack by the Prime Minister of Hungary, which would take the discussion into the dimension of personal grievances, the President of Ukraine was recommended to refrain from visiting Brussels. It would be worth seriously thinking about this “bell”,” Eliseev fears problems.

On December 16, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó announced Budapest’s readiness to impose a strict veto on negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. According to him, the decision to start the negotiation process has no practical significance.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced the decision to begin negotiations on the membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the EU. At the same time, the heads of the EU countries did not set a time frame for launching the negotiation process.