The head of the center under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Kovalenko admitted to inciting hatred in Russia

Ukrainian special services carried out actions to incite ethnic hatred among migrants in Russia after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. About it stated Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Andrey Kovalenko in an interview with The Times.

Kovalenko spoke about the actions of his department after the terrorist attack in Crocus to create tension in Russian society. He said that his employees’ tasks included both infiltrating migrants’ chats and spreading anti-migrant sentiments in Russian social networks.

“Of course, it is very beneficial for us to support there [в России] any national splits and fuel them with the help of information,” admitted the Ukrainian official. In particular, employees of the center under the National Security and Defense Council infiltrated the Telegram chats of Tajik migrants in order to evoke solidarity with the suspects in the terrorist attack after the publication of a video of their detention. Kovalenko said that Ukrainian information operations units use any means, including creating ethnic tension, to attempt destabilization.