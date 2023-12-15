The World Bank is allocating an additional $1.34 billion to Kyiv. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal wrote about this on December 15 in his Telegram.

“These funds will be used to pay pensions, teachers’ salaries, support for IDPs and other priority expenses of the state budget,” he said.

The bulk of the funding, $1.086 billion, came from the Japanese government. The rest of the money will be received from the United States, Switzerland and the Fund for Support, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Prime Minister added.

Shmygal also expressed gratitude to his partners for their solidarity and support.

On the same day, during the EU summit, Hungary blocked a €50 billion aid plan for Ukraine until 2027. Another summit dedicated to this issue is planned for January.

Before this, on December 14, State Duma deputy, first deputy chairman of the Duma defense committee Alexey Zhuravlev noted in a conversation with Izvestia that at the moment a whole bloc of states was already taking shape, including Slovakia, which realized that their national interests were not met support for the Kyiv regime.

The leader of the far-right Freedom Party (PVV), which won the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands, Geert Wilders, also spoke about the need to reduce military support to Ukraine. He noted that the country has its own unresolved security problems.

On December 3, the British publication The Economist reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Geert Wilders may cut or completely stop funding for Ukraine, as well as deprive Kyiv of the opportunity to become a member of the European Union.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.