Ex-adviser of Kuchma Soskin: Zaluzhny admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have offensive equipment

Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, spoke about the state of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) after a month of counteroffensive. He spoke about this in his YouTube-channel.

Soskin clarified that the Ukrainian command, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, acknowledged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had no offensive equipment.

“Tanks cannot be used, neither German, nor English, nor French, because there are barrier lines there. Finally, the Ukrainian General Staff, Zaluzhny, Syrsky have already begun to talk about this, ”he stressed.

Soskin added that at the moment the Armed Forces of Ukraine have nothing to destroy the fortifications. He also doubted that Western countries would supply bomber and fighter aircraft to Kyiv. “If all this is not there, how to attack?” thought the expert. According to him, after 32 days of the offensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses in manpower.

Earlier, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, compared the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the battle for Artemivsk. “Our task is a little more than Bakhmut, and we have a little less time than ten months,” he said.