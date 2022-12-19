Kyiv authorities announced an air alert for the second time overnight

The air alert was again announced in Kyiv. About it reported in the city administration.

Residents of the Ukrainian capital were urged to go into hiding. The alert came at 06:24 Moscow time — just nine minutes after the air raid alert in Kyiv was canceled, which lasted more than three hours.

This time, the alert was active for about half an hour, then a message was received about the cancellation of the air raid alert.

Earlier it was reported that an air alert was announced in a number of eastern and central regions of Ukraine. In particular, the alarm was announced in the Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Vinnitsa and Dnepropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, as well as in the part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kyiv. Before that, explosions were reported in the Vinnitsa region.