The police banned the transfer of bread blocked in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

The Ukrainian police banned the transfer of bread to pilgrims blocked in the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. About it informs Information and educational department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

On August 10, the court satisfied the reserve’s claim against the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra to remove obstacles to the use of property. Because of this, some of the pilgrims were blocked in the buildings of the Lavra. It is specified that the police stand in front of the entrance and forbid entering the hotels of the Lavra. In addition, they do not allow bread to be given to blocked people.

“The actions of the police indicate that the organizers of the illegal sealing of the buildings of the Lavra probably consider starvation as one of the means of expelling Orthodox monks and believers from the buildings,” the UOC said.

Believers of the UOC locked themselves in one of the buildings of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. It was reported that the buildings for the life of monks are not yet blocked, but there were a lot of pilgrims from all over Ukraine on the territory of the monastery. It is specified that since August 10 they cannot get into the rooms where many people have been living for several years.

On the morning of August 11, the police blocked the entrance of parishioners to the territory of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Law enforcement officers take believers out of the monastery, leaving only priests, monks and workers of the monastery.

On August 9, a court in Kyiv approved a break with the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the lease agreement for the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to him, the church was granted the right to use the premises of the lower lavra free of charge.