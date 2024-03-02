Rada Deputy Kostenko: The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not have defensive fortifications when they surrendered Avdiivka

When retreating from Avdiivka, the Ukrainian troops did not have defensive fortifications on which to gain a foothold. This was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, New Voice radio reports.

According to him, this was precisely the main problem when handing over the city. Kostenko noted that it was difficult for the military to go on the defensive. “They had to be prepared in such a way that there were positions. The retreating troops had to go behind the defending troops,” he pointed out.