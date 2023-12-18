UNIAN: in Kyiv the ground subsided under the pavilions near the flooded metro station

In Kyiv, the ground subsided under the buildings of trade pavilions near the flooded Demievskaya metro station, about this reported UNIAN agency.

Potholes and cracks appeared on the asphalt, and in the footage spread on social networks it was clear that the buildings were deformed.

The Kyiv city administration claims that the soil in this place subsided even before the closure of six metro stations. The site was taken under enhanced control, no critical changes were recorded, the authorities of the Ukrainian capital added.

On December 8, metro traffic in Kyiv was closed at six stations of the blue Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya line, from Demievskaya to Teremki, due to flooding of the tunnel and the threat of collapse.

Advisor to the mayor of the capital Dmitry Belotserkovsky blamed the flooding of a section of the Kyiv metro on ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. He pointed out that the last time the stations were opened was during Yanukovych’s presidential term.

Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Batkivshchyna party, first deputy head of the committee on energy and housing and communal services, Alexei Kucherenko, predicted that the next one after the incident in the metro would be the Kiev Paton Bridge.