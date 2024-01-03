Strana.ua: the M-Tas factory, whose clothes Zelensky wears, was damaged in Kyiv

In Kyiv, after a Russian missile attack, the M-Tas factory, whose military clothing is worn by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, was damaged. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram.

The company's clothing is preferred, among others, by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny, and the head of Zelensky's office, Andriy Ermak.

The production of clothing, beloved by the Ukrainian leadership, was hit by X-101 missiles, but the company’s employees survived. In addition to clothing, M-Tas creates tactical equipment, shoes and other accessories.

