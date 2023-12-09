The monument to the red commander Shchors is being dismantled in Kyiv

The Kyiv authorities have begun work on the demolition of the bronze monument to the Red commander Nikolai Shchors. About this in your Telegram channel reported Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Work at the intersection of Simon Petlyura Street and Taras Shevchenko Boulevard began on the morning of December 9. “Right now, the capital’s utilities are starting to dismantle the monument to Nikolai Shchors. The monument to the Soviet leader, located in the center of Kyiv, had previously had its protective status removed,” the channel clarifies.

Due to the ongoing work, authorities warn, there may be a partial blockage of traffic along Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. They plan to transfer the monument to the State Aviation Museum of Ukraine named after O.K. Antonov.

Nikolai Shchors commanded the Ukrainian Red Guard rebel formations. The monument to him is an equestrian statue with a total height of almost fourteen meters.

On November 15, a monument to the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin was dismantled in Kyiv. It is noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine excluded it and a number of other monuments to Russian and Soviet figures from the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Cultural Heritage of National Significance.

On November 10, the Ukrainian government removed many monuments associated with Russia from the register of cultural heritage. Thus, the country allowed the dismantling of monuments to Alexander Suvorov in Izmail, Admiral Fedor Ushakov in Kherson, controlled by the Kyiv regime, and many others.