In Kyiv, six metro stations on the blue line were closed due to flooding of the tunnels

In Kyiv, metro traffic was closed at six stations of the blue Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya line, from Demievskaya to Teremki, due to flooding of the tunnel and the threat of collapse.

Today after the morning peak we saw cracks. This is already a threat to the safety of transportation of our passengers, so it was decided to stop traffic on this section at 13:45 representative of the Kyiv metro

The administration of the Ukrainian capital noted that the section between the Demievskaya and Lybidskaya stations needs urgent repairs; due to ground movements, there is a risk of loss of structural stability.

The authorities explained that distillation facilities were created in the floodplain of the Lybid River in 2008-2010 in difficult geological conditions, water was diverted artificially.

Duplicate ground transport routes have been launched in Kyiv. As the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko clarified in Telegram-canal, buses and trolleybuses will be able to transport 14-15 thousand people per hour, this is similar to the capacity of closed sections of the line.

Kyiv public pages note that there were heavy traffic jams in the capital towards closed metro stations, which hampered the movement of public transport.

Experts are considering three versions of what happened

Klitschko published a video from the damaged tunnel. The footage shows that it is in danger of collapse.

Experts have three versions of what happened: violation of safety regulations and insulation during construction, activity of the Lybid River and quicksand – areas of soil saturated with water that liquefy under mechanical influence.

According to preliminary calculations, restoration work may take up to six months and will be carried out on the surface.

Advisor to the mayor of Kyiv considers Yanukovych and Azarov to blame for the incident

Advisor to the mayor of Kyiv Dmitry Belotserkovsky blamed the flooding of a section of the Kyiv metro on the ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. He pointed out that the last time Kyiv metro stations were opened was during Yanukovych’s presidential term.

Let me just remind you: metro stations that had just closed for renovations were opened ten years ago by “strong businessmen” Yanukovych and Azarov Dmitry Belotserkovsky Advisor to the Mayor of Kyiv

Portal “Strana.ua” clarifiedthat problems with the stability of tunnel structures arose due to the peculiarities of the construction of the running tunnels between the Demievskaya and Lybidskaya stations in 2008-2010, that is, during the presidential term of Viktor Yushchenko.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine blamed the Kyiv authorities for the incident.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, in turn, blamed the Kyiv authorities for what happened. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

The Kiev metro has a dual strategic importance – as a transport artery and as a bomb shelter where thousands of people find refuge. Due to the actions or inaction of the city authorities, there is a threat of flooding and destruction of the tunnels of the blue line of the capital's metro. This will have a direct impact on the safety of Kiev residents Denis Shmygal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The head of government ordered a meeting of the state commission on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations to be held on November 9. He stressed that he was awaiting a detailed report from Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The mayor of Kyiv and the head of the metro reported on the situation

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko and head of the Kyiv metro Viktor Braginsky visited at one of the closed stations and reported on the situation.

The city mayor noted that according to preliminary information, construction conditions were violated; an accurate assessment will have to be made by specialists.

Braginsky said that new cracks appeared during rush hour in the morning, which pose a threat to the safety of passengers, so a decision was made to close the stations.

Kyiv Metro specialists are working with designers to carry out restoration work. A geological survey is expected to be carried out and a timeline report will be provided two weeks after the results.

After this, you need to get to the tunnel externally and dig a pit to do this. We need to see whether the general contractors complied with the standards provided for by the project. That is, was waterproofing and chemical fixing done? Whether their work complied with design standards or not Victor Braginsky head of the Kyiv metro

The investigation is being conducted by the Kyiv prosecutor’s office

The Kyiv prosecutor’s office reported Telegram-channel about the start of a pre-trial investigation into official negligence due to flooding of tunnels.

Under the procedural leadership of the Podolsk District Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Kyiv, in connection with the flooding of tunnels in the section of the Kyiv metro on the Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya line, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of official negligence, which resulted in grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) Prosecutor’s office of Kyiv

Investigators and prosecutors will study all the circumstances that caused the destruction of structures and will give a legal assessment of the actions of officials of the Kyiv Metro and contractors who were engaged in construction work in the floodplain of the Lybid River.