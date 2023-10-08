Budanov: Mi-8 crew members were liquidated by Ukrainian military intelligence officers

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with the Ukrainian publication NV, revealed new details of the death of crew members hijacked by military pilot Maxim Kuzminov to Ukraine by Mi-8 helicopter. His words are quoted by Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots in Telegram-channel.

Budanov confirmed that the flight mechanic and navigator, who were in the helicopter with Kuzminov, were not participants in the hijacking and did not know about his intentions until recently. When the helicopter landed at an airfield in the Kharkov region, he tried to reassure his colleagues, and also told them that the landing site was surrounded by soldiers of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate and that resistance was useless. However, the crew members refused to surrender to the Kyiv security forces.

“The pilot’s partners first got angry, and then got scared and tried to run away. As a result, both were eliminated by military intelligence officers,” Budanov said.

The hijacking of a Russian helicopter in Ukraine became known in early September. According to investigators, pilot Kuzminov could have decided to commit a crime under the influence of his mother. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also announced its involvement in the hijacking. The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against Kuzminov under the article of treason.

In addition to Kuzminov, there were two more crew members in the helicopter – a flight mechanic and a navigator. As the hijacker stated, upon arrival on the territory of Ukraine, his colleagues began to “behave aggressively” and opened fire on them. The head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, confirmed that the crew members resisted.