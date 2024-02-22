Analyst Kirichevsky: The Russian Armed Forces predetermined the fate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdeevka in a few hours

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to urgently leave their positions in Avdiivka after fighters of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) managed to complicate the situation of the Ukrainian troops in just a few hours. About this on air on the YouTube channel Ukrlife told Defense Express analyst Ivan Kirichevsky.

He explained that the 3rd assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was supposed to stabilize the defense line for subsequent withdrawal to reserve positions. “But it turned out a little the other way around, that it [ненадежный] barrier,” the expert complained. Kirichevsky added that as a result of the flight of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the city, the command in Kyiv still does not have exact figures on losses.