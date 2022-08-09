Two-thirds of the world community take a neutral or pro-Russian position on the issue of the conflict over Ukraine. This was stated on August 9 by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of the Republic, in an interview with the BBC Ukrainian Service.

“The most, in my opinion, the most humanistic and civilized part of the world recognized Russia as an aggressor country and imposed very powerful sanctions. But two-thirds of the world takes either a neutral position and conducts certain business communications with the Russian Federation, or generally stands on pro-Russian positions, ”he said.

Earlier, August 5, Bloomberg said that about half of the G20 countries do not support the US desire to isolate Russia from the international community. It is noted that high-ranking officials from the G20 country are faced with the reluctance of some states that are members of the group to impose anti-Russian sanctions.

The day before, Nina Masih, a columnist for The Washington Post, drew attention to the fact that India, against the backdrop of anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and its allies in the economic blockade of Russia, is demonstrating an ever-increasing interest in goods from the Russian Federation. In her opinion, this shows the futility of Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow.

On July 25, State Department spokesman Ned Price pointed out that the Russian Federation was allegedly turning into a “world outcast.” The Russian embassy in the United States said on July 19 that the State Department was making allegations of Moscow’s “international isolation”. The Russian diplomatic mission emphasized that the leadership of the Russian Federation “is actively involved in international processes and is in constant contact with the leaders of most states in the world.”

Western countries have strengthened sanctions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which was announced on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The special operation began after the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics turned to Moscow for help amid a deteriorating situation due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

