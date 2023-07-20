Kyiv’s arms talks with Western allies are reminiscent of a TV soap opera. This opinion was expressed on July 19 by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine.

“Today we are in the mirrored series Dynasty. <...> When it’s just a soap opera, then every episode you just need to say the same thing,” he said, speaking about the pace of arms transfer.

Podolyak also commented on the situation with the F-16 fighters. According to him, there are certain advances – for example, decisions were made on the logistics of training Ukrainian pilots and the preparation of engineering structures for airfields. However, work is progressing slowly.

Earlier in the day, Podolyak said the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) needed 200 to 300 armored vehicles and 60 to 80 F-16 fighter jets to accelerate the pace of the counteroffensive.

On July 15, The New York Times, citing American and European officials, wrote that in the first two weeks of the counteroffensive, up to 20% of the weapons of Ukrainian forces in the combat zone were destroyed or damaged. It is noted that among the losses were Western combat vehicles – tanks and armored personnel carriers.

At the same time, US military colonel Douglas McGregor said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was trying to hide the fact that the country’s troops had lost 26,000 people during the counteroffensive.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.