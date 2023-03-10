Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Civic Chamber, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive in two months

The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) will begin in two months, said in an interview with an Italian newspaper La Stampa adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Mikhail Podolyak.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to increase the supply of heavy artillery shells of 155 mm caliber. However, the official noted that Kyiv is not in a hurry and intends to reorganize within the next two months.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that relations between Russia and Ukraine in the future are inevitable due to the proximity of the two countries.