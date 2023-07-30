At the monument “Motherland” in Kyiv, the dismantling of the Soviet coat of arms began

In Kyiv, work began on the dismantling of the coat of arms of the USSR from the monument “Motherland”. About this on Sunday, July 30, in his Telegram-channel reports the publication Ura.ru.

According to the publication, the dismantling is timed to coincide with the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine, which will be celebrated on August 24. Instead of the Soviet coat of arms, a Ukrainian trident is planned to be applied to the shield of the sculpture. The Kyiv authorities are also going to rename the Motherland statue into Mother Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the monument would be renamed because they could not be demolished. “P is principled. If it cannot be demolished, then it can be renamed,” the diplomat wrote.

On July 13, the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine allowed the coat of arms of the USSR to be replaced with a Ukrainian trident on the Motherland monument.