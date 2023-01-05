New Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine when the time comes for negotiations. This was announced on January 5 by Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I have no doubt that Netanyahu can be an effective mediator,” the TV channel quoted him as saying. i24news.

According to Podolyak, Israel can provide mediation services to the parties when the time comes for negotiations. However, negotiations with the participation of mediators can be started after the ceasefire and the “withdrawal of Russian troops,” he added.

Podolyak also commented on the words of Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen that the new government of the country would speak less openly about Ukraine. According to the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, in this situation, the main thing is for Israel to take the “right side.”

Earlier, on January 4, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, said that Israel independently makes decisions regarding relations with Moscow and Kyiv.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed the new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen about the progress of the special operation to protect Donbass.

As noted in the Foreign Ministry, during the talks between Lavrov and Cohen, emphasis was placed on the importance of convening the next meeting of the mixed Russian-Israeli commission.

On January 2, Cohen said the new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would talk less openly about Ukraine. At the same time, Cohen declined to comment on Ukraine’s request for the supply of defensive weapons from Israel. However, he assured that the country would continue to provide Kyiv with “significant humanitarian assistance.”

Before that, on December 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Russia’s readiness for constructive cooperation with the Israeli government. The Russian Federation hopes for the development of traditional partnership relations between the countries. The new composition of the Israeli government was approved on the same day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Israel. The Russian leader pointed out that Russia highly appreciates the politician’s personal long-term contribution to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, on January 3, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgeny Korniychuk criticized Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for talking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to him, this conversation represents a change in Israeli policy.

On December 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the likelihood of ending the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations. The Russian leader stressed that all armed conflicts one way or another end in negotiations.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

