Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Stefanishina: Russia is actually fighting with the NATO army

The North Atlantic Alliance is involved in the Ukrainian conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanyshina admitted. She stated this in an interview with Newsweek.

She explained that the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine are fighting against units of the Ukrainian army trained by NATO. According to Stefanishina, the special military operation taking place in Ukraine allows Russia to gain experience in fighting “virtually with the NATO army”, trained in accordance with the standards of the alliance and equipped with its latest military equipment.

The more indecision the democratic world shows, the stronger the Russian Federation becomes Olga Stefanishina Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine

NATO promised to “help Ukraine, but no more”

Earlier, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger expressed the opinion that during the conflict, Ukraine actually became a member of NATO, even if this is not formalized. He also noted that the American course to include Ukraine in NATO was not wise.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that in the event of a military conflict, the North Atlantic Alliance must follow the fifth article of its charter, according to which the bloc is obliged to protect its partners.

But as for Ukraine, it is not a member of the alliance, so we will continue to help it, but no more Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

As noted by John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the National Security Council, Washington does not want an escalation of a possible military conflict with Russia in Ukraine and is not going to send American troops to Ukrainian territory.

The United States allowed the collapse of NATO because of the anti-Russian course

Dan Caldwell, vice president of the Stand Together Foundation’s foreign policy group and Iraq War veteran, predicted catastrophic consequences for the United States if Ukraine joined NATO. In particular, Ukraine’s membership in the alliance would entail large material investments from the United States. Caldwell pointed out that the initial cost could be up to $27 billion, and that US taxpayers would spend up to $11 billion. In addition, such a development of events significantly increases the risk of a nuclear catastrophe, he noted.

A similar opinion was expressed by retired colonel and former senior adviser to the US Secretary of Defense Douglas McGregor. He emphasized that none of the members of the alliance, except Poland, is interested in a war with Russia. “If we continue to follow this line, we will see how NATO will simply fall apart and disappear,” he said.

Strategic exercises and the threat of World War III

At the same time, it became known that NATO was going to conduct planned exercises on nuclear deterrence in spite of the special operation. According to the Secretary General of the alliance, they were planned even before the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia, in turn, commented on NATO’s decision. According to United Russia State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov, such exercises bring the world closer to war. He stressed that the word “planned” is of secondary importance here. “Obviously, in the context of an exchange of rhetoric, where there is a threat of nuclear war, any such exercises move the world one step closer to war,” the deputy believes. Morozov added that Russia would not leave these exercises without attention and would respond with “increased readiness.”

In addition, Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, warned that if Ukraine were admitted to NATO, the situation could turn into a Third World War.