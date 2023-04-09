In Kyiv, an unknown man opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a store. This was reported on Saturday, April 8, in the Ukrainian edition of Strana.ua.

Judging by the frames of the video attached to the post, the attacker entered into a verbal altercation with a man on the street, after which he fired several bursts at the building with a shout.

What exactly caused the incident is not reported.

Earlier, on April 2, former American mercenary John McIntyre, who served in the Ukrainian battalion, said that nationalists resell weapons to criminals.

On February 24 last year, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, announced his intention to issue weapons to everyone to protect the sovereignty of the country. In the same month, reports surfaced that weapons handed out by Ukrainian authorities were being used for looting and looting.

According to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, civilians are issued with automatic small arms, grenade launchers and ammunition. At the same time, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned Kyiv against the massacre and stated that the distribution of weapons by the Ukrainian authorities to the population is “just the end.”