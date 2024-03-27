In Kyiv, a client began to threaten a computer repairman with mobilization

A client of a computer equipment repair service in Kyiv began to threaten one of the technicians with mobilization because he could not fix her flooded laptop. The incident was captured on video, it is published by the Ukrainian publication “Strana” in Telegram-channel.

“You understand that you will go to the front line tomorrow? You will go to Bakhmut,” said the client dissatisfied with the work. The conflict was observed by other visitors to the service.

During the scandal, the woman promised to report the man to the military registration and enlistment office and send him to the combat zone, because, according to her, the master had brought her down.

Previously, a resident of Lvov received a summons, but categorically refused mobilization, for which he received a prison sentence. He explained his position by his reluctance to destroy the Russians and by the fact that he is against war.