A forklift driver cut off the wires of a high-voltage line in Kuzbass with an arrow, leaving two mines and a coal mine without power supply, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the Rosseti Siberia company.

It is clarified that the bottom wire was burnt and fell to the ground. The loader driver, fearing an electric shock, remained in the cab until the arrival of the power engineers.

At the moment, the company’s specialists are promptly restoring the broken power supply in the Berezovsky area.

Earlier in the Tver region, power outages occurred in 1,028 settlements. Ice and adhered snow have placed extreme stress on the lines, making it difficult to restore power.