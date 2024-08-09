Smirnov: processing of payments to affected residents of Kursk region has begun

In the Kursk region, the first payments to affected local residents have begun to be processed. This was reported by the acting (Acting) head of the region, Alexey Smirnov, in his Telegram-channel.

“We are starting the procedure for issuing one-time payments of 10 thousand rubles to residents of the Kursk region who suffered from shelling and were forced to leave their homes. I have signed the corresponding order,” the governor wrote.

Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region on the morning of August 6, shelling the border town of Sudzha. Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attacked the Russian state border. Fighting continued in the following days. According to the Ministry of Health, 66 civilians, including nine children, were injured in the attacks over three days.