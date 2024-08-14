Smirnov: a decision has been made on the mandatory evacuation of the entire Glushkovsky district

The Kursk Region Operational Headquarters has decided to evacuate the entire Glushkovsky District. Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov reported this in his Telegram-channel.

He noted that the coordination of the process of departure of local residents is assigned to the security forces, local administration and vigilantes of the Kursk center “Patriot”. Smirnov called on local residents to treat the current situation with understanding and follow all recommendations.

On August 12, it was reported that 121 thousand people were evacuated from the Kursk region. According to the acting head, 28 settlements in the Kursk region are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border regions of the Kursk Region began on August 6 and continues to this day. The Belgorod Region has also come under attack, and provocations in the Bryansk Region are not excluded. Since Friday, August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions.