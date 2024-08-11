Russian Ministry of Defense: FPV drone operators neutralize Ukrainian Armed Forces’ “Baba Yaga” in Kursk Region

In the border area of ​​the Kursk region, Russian military personnel have neutralized the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “Baba Yaga”. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Russia, reports TASS.

The Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” was destroyed in the air, the defense department reported. It is specified that the heavy drone of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit by Russian FPV drone operators.