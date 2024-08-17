Ministry of Defense: Attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups repelled in Kursk Region

Over the past 24 hours, new attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were repelled in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, August 17.

Russian troops repelled attacks by assault groups of two mechanized and one assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the support of armored vehicles near Korenevo, Russkoye and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.