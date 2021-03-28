A resuscitator in the Kursk region beat a nurse to death while on night duty. This is reported on March 28 REN TV…

It is noted that the girl was a 4th year student of the medical institute, she was 21 years old.

The material specifies that the murder took place in the city of Fatezh. According to preliminary information, the resuscitator came to work in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Behaving inappropriately, he began to lash out at the nurses from the covid ward.

A trainee working in a medical facility tried to stop the drunk man.

The report says that according to some reports, the doctors of the local hospital repeatedly allowed themselves to take alcohol within the walls of the institution, celebrating the holidays, and also came to work in a state of intoxication. The head physician did not take any measures against drinkers in the workplace.

On March 26, the death of a man was reported as a result of an accident involving a patrol car. The man crossed the road outside the zone of the pedestrian crossing, as a result of which he fell under the wheels of a car.